New York Times: ‘Journalists Should Be Able To Destroy People’s Lives Without Fear Of Harassment’

March 10, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—In a forceful and unequivocal statement, The New York Times has come to the defense of its brave journalists and their God-given right to destroy the lives of private citizens without anyone harassing them or disagreeing with them in any way.

The post New York Times: 'Journalists Should Be Able To Destroy People's Lives Without Fear Of Harassment' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...