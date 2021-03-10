Prayer Clearly Drawn Out To Give Worship Team Time To Leave The Stage

March 10, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

COLUMBUS, OH—Local churchgoers are questioning the authenticity of a closing prayer given after the morning service at Relevant Escalation City Spirit-Burn Community Church. According to some witnesses, the prayer was clearly drawn out to give the worship team ample time to exit the stage.

