Biden: ‘We Just Need $2 Trillion In Spending To Flatten The Curve’

March 11, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Just before signing the $1.9 trillion spending bill into law, President Joe Biden made remarks to the American people, saying all we need is just $2 trillion to "flatten the curve."

