Lowly Peasant Approaches Biden’s Throne Begging For Permission To Celebrate Independence Day This Year

March 12, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A lowly peasant approached the great throne of King Joe Biden this morning, asking for permission to celebrate Independence Day this year. One in a long line of peasants with requests ranging from permission to hug their grandma to more outlandish inquiries, like whether they can open their businesses and earn a living, the lowly American subject approached with his head bowed to offer his humble request.

The post Lowly Peasant Approaches Biden's Throne Begging For Permission To Celebrate Independence Day This Year appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



