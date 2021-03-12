Report: Dad’s Working From Home So He’s Definitely Available For Anything You Need

March 12, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

U.S.—Since he's sitting right there at the kitchen table with his headphones on in deep concentration on his work, he's certainly available if you need a snack, want to complain about something, or just want to have a casual conversation about nothing in particular.

The post Report: Dad's Working From Home So He's Definitely Available For Anything You Need appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...