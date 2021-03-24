‘Biden Is Doing 100% Fine,’ Claims New York Times After President Trips Down Stairs, Off Cliff, Into Alligator Pit
March 24, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE
U.S.—American voters expressed concern for President Biden's health this week after a viral video showed him tumbling down the stairs, off a cliff, and into a pit full of alligators.
The post 'Biden Is Doing 100% Fine,' Claims New York Times After President Trips Down Stairs, Off Cliff, Into Alligator Pit appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
1 Comment
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpDiscuz