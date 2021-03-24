The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Biden Is Doing 100% Fine,’ Claims New York Times After President Trips Down Stairs, Off Cliff, Into Alligator Pit

March 24, 2021

U.S.—American voters expressed concern for President Biden's health this week after a viral video showed him tumbling down the stairs, off a cliff, and into a pit full of alligators.

