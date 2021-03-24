Guinness World Records Carefully Monitoring Cuomo And Whitmer For Most Seniors Killed

March 24, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—The team at Guinness Book of World Records is carefully monitoring to see who will claim the record for ‘Most Seniors Killed’. As of now, the competition is neck and neck between Governor Whitmer and Governor Cuomo.

The post Guinness World Records Carefully Monitoring Cuomo And Whitmer For Most Seniors Killed appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...