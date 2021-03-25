‘Mr. Biden, Why Are You A Total Loser?’ Asks New White House Reporter Ronald Crump

March 25, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At Biden's first press conference today, most of the questions were thoughtful and pointed, with reporters asking things like "Why are you so amazing?" and "We demand you tell us your secret to being so incredible!"

The post ‘Mr. Biden, Why Are You A Total Loser?’ Asks New White House Reporter Ronald Crump appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...