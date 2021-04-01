Actors Vow To Boycott Georgia And Only Film In The Xinjiang Region Of China

April 1, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

HOLLYWOOD, CA—Hundreds of Hollywood actors have come forward, vowing to boycott filming in Georgia in favor of places that actually respect human rights and whose values align with theirs, such as the Xinjiang region of China.

The post Actors Vow To Boycott Georgia And Only Film In The Xinjiang Region Of China appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...