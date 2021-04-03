Democrats Propose Requiring Vaccine Passports For Voting

April 3, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats have proposed a controversial new law that would require vaccine passports for voting. The bill currently under deliberation in Congress would ban all forms of ID for voting -- because that's racist -- but require voters to show their COVID-19 vaccine passport at polling places.

