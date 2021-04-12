Pope Announces Vaccine Selfies Can Now Be Turned In To Spring A Relative Out Of Purgatory

April 12, 2021

VATICAN—In an effort to encourage vaccination among faithful Catholics worldwide, Pope Francis has announced that for a limited time, vaccine selfies can be turned in to church authorities in exchange for springing one relative out of purgatory.

