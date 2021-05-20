Conservative Plasters Walls With Posters Of AOC So He Can Constantly Remind Himself How Much He Hates Her

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

GREENVILLE, SC—As a life-long Republican, Gary Corlan openly hates U.S. Representative Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez so much that he has covered his entire bedroom walls with posters of her, just to remind himself of how much he hates her.

