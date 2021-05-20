Cutting Out The Middleman: Middle Eastern Countries Will Now Just Lob Giant Sacks Of American Tax Dollars At Each Other

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

MIDDLE EAST—The United States has long been buying weapons for both sides of various conflicts in the Middle East. But now, with multiple financial crises going on at home, the U.S. is looking for ways to reduce the cost of these conflicts. Finally, they landed on a solution: they'll cut out the middleman -- defense contractors -- and just have the countries lob giant sacks of American tax dollars at each other directly.

The post Cutting Out The Middleman: Middle Eastern Countries Will Now Just Lob Giant Sacks Of American Tax Dollars At Each Other appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



