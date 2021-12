Hasbro Releases New Version Of ‘Operation’ Where Players Just Keep Putting More Masks On The Patient

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

PAWTUCKET, RI—Hasbro has released a new version of the classic board game Operation where players just keep putting more and more masks on the patient to make him safer and safer.

