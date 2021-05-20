In Solidarity With Hamas, AOC Straps Some Palestinian Children On To Defend Herself From Attacks

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON D.C.—Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the world’s smartest socialist, has been sticking up for the Palestinian people against attacks from Israel, and now, to show solidarity with Palestinian freedom fighters Hamas, Ocasio-Cortez is adopting their tactic of using children to protect herself from reprisal and has strapped a few Palestinian children to her body.

The post In Solidarity With Hamas, AOC Straps Some Palestinian Children On To Defend Herself From Attacks appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...