In Solidarity With Hamas, AOC Straps Some Palestinian Children On To Defend Herself From Attacks
May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future
WASHINGTON D.C.—Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the world’s smartest socialist, has been sticking up for the Palestinian people against attacks from Israel, and now, to show solidarity with Palestinian freedom fighters Hamas, Ocasio-Cortez is adopting their tactic of using children to protect herself from reprisal and has strapped a few Palestinian children to her body.
