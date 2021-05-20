Laid-Off American Construction Workers Dress Up As Russians In Hopes Of Getting Job On New Russian Pipeline

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

STEELE CITY, NE—Placing a Russian Ushanka fur hat on his balding head, 51-year old former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Allen Brokeson excitedly danced a little Russian jig he had been practicing. He was preparing for a weeks-long voyage via shipping container to the Baltic Sea, rail car to Moscow, then yak-drawn wagon to the employment office of the company overseeing construction of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany. “I need a job, and President Biden has paved an obstacle-free path for me to find work doing something I love: connecting pipes for untouchable oligarchs.”

The post Laid-Off American Construction Workers Dress Up As Russians In Hopes Of Getting Job On New Russian Pipeline appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...