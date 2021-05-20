Lego Unveils New Genderless Bricks With No Male/Female Connectors

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

BILLUND, DENMARK—As part of its new push toward inclusion and diversity, Lego has unveiled a new set of genderless bricks without male or female connectors. The entirely smooth bricks have no suggestive male nubs or female receptors and instead have entirely smooth, androgynous sides all around.

The post Lego Unveils New Genderless Bricks With No Male/Female Connectors appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...