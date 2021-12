Survey Finds 100% Of Americans Will Continue To Wear Masks In Walmart Bathrooms

May 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—In a rare picture of bipartisanship, Americans from both sides of the aisle say they will continue to wear masks while in the Walmart bathroom.

