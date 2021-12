In Honor Of Pride Month, Lego Introduces Sodom And Gomorrah Playset

May 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

BILLUND, DENMARK—Hot on the heels of the company's new "Everyone is Awesome" playset and genderless blocks without male or female connectors, the LEGO group revealed its commemorative Pride Month playset: a new Sodom and Gomorrah set.

The post In Honor Of Pride Month, Lego Introduces Sodom And Gomorrah Playset appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...