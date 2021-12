‘They Will Never Take The Precious From Us!’ Hisses Liberal Tightly Clutching Mask In Dark Cave

May 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—In a dark cave outside Portland, a burglar has reported that he spotted local liberal man Greg Frederic sitting on a rock in the middle of a pond, whispering sweet nothings to his mask.

