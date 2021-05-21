Tom Cruise Makes Desperate Plea To Get People Back To Theaters: ‘I’m Down To My Last $100 Million’

May 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

HOLLYWOOD, CA—Tom Cruise made a desperate plea to get fans back into movie theaters and end the Hollywood slowdown, telling fans he’s “almost destitute” and “down to his last $100 million.” This comes after the actor previously told fans to stay home, stay safe for the last 14 months.

