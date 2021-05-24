CDC Introduces New Anti-Virus Hat For Concerned Liberals To Wear

May 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

ATLANTA, GA—Despite getting vaccinated, many concerned liberals want to keep wearing masks to show how concerned they are about fighting the pandemic, despite the masks being completely pointless. To help those liberals out, the CDC has introduced a new article of clothing vaccinated people can wear to let everyone know they’re vaccinated but still really worried about the coronavirus: a special anti-virus hat.

