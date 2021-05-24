‘You Will Always Remember This As The Day You Almost Vaccinated Rand Paul!’ Shouts Senator While Escaping Capitol Police Via Schooner

May 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As a vaccine enforcement squad closed in on him while wielding muskets, a defiant Representative Rand Paul leaped to a waiting schooner from the docks of the District of Columbia.

