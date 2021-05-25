John Cena Apologizes To China By Body-Slamming A Uighur Muslim

May 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

BEIJING—John Cena made a terrible mistake in a recent promotional appearance for Fast & Furious 9, in which he referred to Taiwan as a country. This insulted the communist tyrants of the Chinese Communist Party, who demanded an apology. In an effort to make amends for his faux pas, Cena body-slammed a Uighur Muslim in a specially recorded apology video.

