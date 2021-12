AOC Added To Iwo Jima Memorial For Surviving Capitol Riot

May 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After hearing AOC's heartrending and harrowing tale of survival against all odds during the January 6th Capitol riot, Congress has approved the addition of Ocasio-Cortez's likeness in bronze to the Iwo Jima memorial.

