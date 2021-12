New Amazon Bond Film Will Feature 007 Assassinating Small Business Owners

May 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

SANTA MONICA, CA—Amazon has purchased MGM Studios and the famous Bond franchise for $8.45 billion, according to reports. Current Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed his excitement over the purchase.

