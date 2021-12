‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens

May 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

SAN JOSE, CA—In the hours following a violent rampage in California in which a lone attacker killed eight individuals and injured several others, citizens living in the only country where this kind of mass killing routinely occurs reportedly concluded Wednesday that there was no way to prevent the massacre from taking…

