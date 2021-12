Snopes Introduces New Rating: ‘False For Now’

May 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—World-renowned fact-checking website Snopes has unveiled a brand new fact check rating called "False For Now." This will allow them to provide a rating for claims that are just conspiracy theories uttered by deranged far-right people until they later turn out to be true.

