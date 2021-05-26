The Babylon Bee Would Like To Apologize To Xi Jinping For Referring To Him As ‘President’ And Not ‘A Stuffed Honey-Loving Bear Who Lives In The Hundred Acre Wood’

May 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

BABYLON, FL—The Babylon Bee would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Xi Jinping for a very, very bad mistake we made it earlier. We continued to refer to him as "president" in our articles, when we really should have called him Winnie the Pooh, as he self-identifies as a honey-loving stuffed bear who lives in the Hundred Acre Wood.

