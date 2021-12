Calls To Defund The Police Wane After People Remember Crime Exists

May 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The Defund the Police movement had been gaining steam for some time, as everyone loved the idea of making communities safer by having fewer armed police around. It seemed like a brilliant plan with no flaws until people remembered one thing: crime.

