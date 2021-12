Carey Price Lets In Easy Goal While Contemplating Chemical Properties Of Ice

May 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

MONTREAL—Getting jarred back to reality by the screams of the crowd as the puck slid past his skates, Canadiens goaltender Carey Price let in an easy goal against the Maple Leafs Thursday while contemplating the chemical properties of ice. “It goes from a liquid to a solid to a vapor just like that,” said Price, who…

