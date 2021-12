Coronavirus Variant Excited To Compete With World’s Top Mutations In Tokyo This Summer

May 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

LONDON—Having prepared for months to make its mark at this year’s Olympics, coronavirus variant B.1.525—a U.K. native best known for its skillful weakening of antibody responses—confirmed Thursday that it was excited to compete in Tokyo against top mutations from across the globe. “I can’t wait to travel to Japan this…

