John Cena To Undergo Experimental Spine Implant Surgery

May 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

LOS ANGELES, CA—Actor and WWE wrestler John Cena announced that he will soon be undergoing a controversial new spine implant surgery after being diagnosed with a tragic case of having no spine.

