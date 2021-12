Wuhan Beginning To Rethink Newly Installed Sign Reading ‘Birthplace Of Covid’

May 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

WUHAN—After President Biden instructed U.S. intelligence to increase their efforts in discovering the origins of COVID-19, city officials of Wuhan gathered together to try to understand the sudden interest in their wonderful city again.

The post Wuhan Beginning To Rethink Newly Installed Sign Reading 'Birthplace Of Covid' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...