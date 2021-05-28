The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Biden’s broadband boondoggle
May 28, 2021 | by
Chris Future
Biden plans to do to broadband internet what Obama did with his shovel-ready jobs: pour taxpayer money into enterprises the free market handles best.
