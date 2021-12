Newsom Announces Sweepstakes Where 5 Lucky Winners Get To Move Out Of California

May 28, 2021 | by Chris Future

SACRAMENTO, CA—Governor Newsom has announced a lottery sweepstakes where five lucky vaccinated Californians will be allowed to leave California for a better state.

