Republicans Counter $6 Trillion Budget Proposal With Fiscally Responsible $5.9 Trillion Budget Proposal

May 28, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressional Republicans are speaking out today about the “wasteful and reckless spending” proposed as part of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget plan. As an alternative, the GOP has set forth their own fiscally conservative proposal totaling only $5.99 trillion.

The post Republicans Counter $6 Trillion Budget Proposal With Fiscally Responsible $5.9 Trillion Budget Proposal appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...