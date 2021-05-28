The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Washington And Lee University to change name?
May 28, 2021 | by
Chris Future
Washington and Lee University may change its name -- well, both of them -- in June when the school’s board of trustees meets to decide the matter.
