Brilliant: Trump Begins Running 2024 Campaign Ads On Gas Pumps

May 29, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—Well, it looks like the 2024 presidential race is kicking off, with former (and possibly future) President Donald Trump running his first set of ads on the television screens at gas pumps across the nation.

