With Commission Voted Down, Events Of January 6th To Forever Remain A Mystery

May 29, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Senate has voted against creating a January 6th commission to investigate the Capitol riots. As a result, it would seem the events of that day will forever remain shrouded in complete darkness and mystery.

The post With Commission Voted Down, Events Of January 6th To Forever Remain A Mystery appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



