On Memorial Day, America Honors Fallen Soldier AOC For Her Service On January 6th

May 31, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—America was united for a time of mourning and remembrance as they honored the men and women who gave their lives for the cause of freedom. This year's holiday was especially poignant as citizens remembered fallen soldier Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her service on January 6th.

