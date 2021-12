Compromise: Mayor Lightfoot Agrees To Half-Interview With Half-Black Journalist

June 1, 2021 | by Chris Future

CHICAGO, IL—Against her anti-racist sensibilities, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has agreed to compromise on what skin colors she will do sit-down interviews with, graciously granting half of an interview to a half-black journalist.

