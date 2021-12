First-Ever Pride Month Ruined By 40 Days Of Rain

June 1, 2021 | by Chris Future

MESOPOTAMIA—It was going to be the first-ever Pride Month — a celebration of everyone doing everything they feel like doing in their hearts all the time — when it suddenly started raining and didn’t stop for forty days as God was trying to wash all the wickedness off the earth.

