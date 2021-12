Aspiring Tennis Player Informed She Doesn’t Have Press Conference Skills To Go Professional

June 2, 2021 | by Chris Future

SANTA CLARITA, CA—Assured that she would still be able to play the game for fun, 11-year-old aspiring tennis player Leticia Roche was reportedly informed Wednesday that she did not have the press conference skills needed to go professional. “Tennis requires relentless determination and charisma behind the news…

Read more...



Read More...