CDC Says Men Should Continue Wearing Masks To Avoid Catching Devastating Man-Colds

June 2, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The CDC is urging American males to remain masked for the rest of their lives due to risks associated with the common man-cold. The agency noted that the man-cold is the root cause of over 600 million sick days each year.

