Couple Has Baby Just To Have Excuse For Getting Out Of Social Functions

June 2, 2021 | by Chris Future

WADSWORTH, OH—Local couple Cole and Brittany Fisher proudly announced today the arrival of baby Gabe, their long-sought ticket out of every social situation on planet earth.

The post Couple Has Baby Just To Have Excuse For Getting Out Of Social Functions appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...