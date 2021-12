Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open For Opponents’ Mental Health

June 2, 2021 | by Chris Future

PARIS—Saying that her decision was made with the hope of inspiring the next generation of players, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open Monday for opponents’ mental health. “It’s time for me to take a step back from the crushing depression this game inflicts on my opposition,” said Osaka, who hoped to inspire…

