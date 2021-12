Promoter Offers $18 Tickets To Vaccinated Concertgoers, Charges Unvaccinated $1,000

June 2, 2021 | by Chris Future

A Florida promoter is offering vaccinated concertgoers $18 tickets to an upcoming punk show while charging unvaccinated people $1,000 per ticket, saying that it’s for safety and to encourage people to get vaccinated. What do you think?

Read more...



Read More...