China Denies Reports Of Bird Flu, Says There Are No Birds In China

June 3, 2021 | by Chris Future

BEIJING—There have been reports of a human case of a rare bird flu in China, but Chinese officials have dismissed the report saying it’s impossible for bird flu to be in China as there are no birds there.

