Fauci Hires Expert Technician Hilgo Clintmann To Secure His Email Server

June 3, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a batch of his emails were made public through an FOIA request, a desperate, frantic Dr. Fauci called in an expert technician to make sure no more damaging emails were made public.

The post Fauci Hires Expert Technician Hilgo Clintmann To Secure His Email Server appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...